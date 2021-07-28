Jaguars place Jamal Agnew, Taven Bryan, and Aldrick Rosas on NFI list

USA TODAY Sports

With their first practice of training camp on Wednesday morning, the Jaguars announced they’ve placed three players on the non-football injury list.

Receiver Jamal Agnew, defensive tackle Taven Bryan, and kicker Aldrick Rosas have each been placed on NFI. They can be removed at any time before the end of the preseason once they pass a physical.

Agnew signed a three-year, $14.25 million deal with the Jaguars in March. Known as a return specialist, Agnew averaged 12.7 yards per punt return and 28.0 yards per kick return for the Lions last season. He has four career punt returns for TDs — including one in 2020 — and one career kick return for a touchdown.

Bryan was the Jaguars’ 29th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He has 3.5 sacks in 48 career games and had his fifth-year option declined in the spring.

And Rosas hit eight of his 11 field-goal attempts in six games for the Jaguars last season. He also connected on all nine of his extra points and sent 75 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.