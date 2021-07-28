Jerry Hughes headed to NFI list with calf strain

USA TODAY Sports

One of the Bills key defenders will miss a little time to start training camp.

General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday morning that Jerry Hughes did not pass his physical due to a calf strain and will start camp on the non-football injury list.

Hughes still counts against Buffalo’s 90-man roster and can come off the list whenever he passes a physical.

Entering his 12th pro season, Hughes has been very durable throughout his career, especially since he was traded to Buffalo in 2013. He didn’t play in the Bills’ Week 17 victory over Miami last year, which was the first time he hadn’t been active for a contest since 2011.