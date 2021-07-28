Jets activate Marcus Maye from NFI list

Getty Images

Safety Marcus Maye‘s stay on the Jets’ non-football injury list was a short one.

Maye went on the list last Friday after reporting to training camp, but the Jets announced late on Tuesday that Maye has been given the green light to practice. The Jets have their first practice of camp on Wednesday, so Maye didn’t miss any on-field time with the team.

The Jets used the franchise tag on Maye and the two sides did not come to an agreement on a long-term deal. He’ll play out this season and then renew the push for a longer contract come the offseason.

A pair of defensive linemen were also activated from NFI. Folorunso Fatukasi and sixth-round pick Jonathan Marshall will join the newly signed Jeremiah Valoaga on the practice field for the Jets.