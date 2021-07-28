Jets to work out Sean Mannion, Josh Johnson

Getty Images

The Jets are in the quarterback market.

No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson remains unsigned as of early Wednesday afternoon. But even if he were there, the club would have only three QBs for camp. Since he isn’t, there’s an added sense of urgency.

That’s why, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets are working out free agents Josh Johnson and Sean Mannion on Thursday.

Johnson was on the 49ers practice squad last year for his third stint with the team. He did not appear in a game and was released in June. But that stint does give him familiarity with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s scheme, as LaFleur was the 49ers passing game coordinator for the last two years.

He last played for Washington in 2018, starting three games. That season, Johnson completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 590 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Johnson turned 35 in May.

Mannion spent the last two years with the Vikings after playing his first four seasons for the Rams. He started one game for Minnesota in 2019. He’s completed 60.8 percent of his 74 career passes for 384 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.