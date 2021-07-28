Joe Burrow: I’m just about 100 percent

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has maintained throughout the offseason that his goal is to be on the field for Week One after tearing his ACL and suffering other structural damage to his knee last November.

As the Bengals begin training camp, Burrow is still on track to do just that.

Burrow avoided going on the physically unable to perform list, which was itself a good sign. After the team’s first practice on Wednesday, Burrow told reporters he’s feeling close to where he needs to be.

“I’m just about 100 percent,” Burrow said at his press conference. “Feeling great, still getting stronger in my legs. Going to continue to lift throughout camp, keep getting stronger, so I just feel great going into Week One.”

Head coach Zac Taylor and team president Mike Brown said earlier this week that it’s unlikely Burrow will be on the field in any of the three August preseason games. But Burrow said he wants to play in an exhibition contest.

“We’ll have that discussion with Zac and ownership,” Burrow said. “I’d like to go out there and feel the rush at least a couple times. Don’t have to play the full game, but I would like to get out there a little bit.”

Given what Burrow is returning from, it’s doubtful that the Bengals would expose the young quarterback to unnecessary risk in games that don’t count — even if it means Burrow takes a little bit longer to acclimate once the regular season begins. But the fact that Burrow is even in position to have that discussion is a great sign for his health and availability heading into 2021.