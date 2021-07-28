John Harbaugh confirms Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2021, 10:55 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t practice on Wednesday and word was that his absence was “a COVID-related case the league still is trying to process.”

After the practice session, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided a clearer explanation for why Jackson was not on the field with his teammates for the first workout of training camp. Harbaugh said that Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve list.

Unvaccinated players have to spend at least 10 days on the list and away from the team before having a chance to return to work. Jackson missed a game due to a positive test last year and declined to say whether he was vaccinated when asked about it in June.

Harbaugh also confirmed Tuesday’s report that running back Gus Edwards is on the COVID reserve list as a result of a positive test.

7 responses to “John Harbaugh confirms Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19

  1. Outbreak coming up. Goodell get ready to only slap them on the wrist. But if any other team has an outbreak, they will lose draft picks.

  3. What a moron. The guy thinks he deserves a new contract and he’a instead sabotaging his team’s season by missing practices for being selfish and dumb.

    Lol!!

  4. Players who choose to put their teams and teammates at risk through ignorance are going to start being stigmatized by those choices.

  5. So if Lamar Jackson is still un-vaccinated then this should show him that he should be. He tested positive last year which he had to miss against the Steelers, also had another test that the NFL flagged last year. Now he tested positive again, you’re the QB of the team and the player that can least afford to miss a game.

  7. How can that be? All the anti vaccine commenters said having a past infection prevents getting Covid-19! You mean they were wrong and in fact you do need to be vaccinated??
    COVID -19 is now a disease of the unvaccinated! Those hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 are the unvaccinated.
    Stop the pandemic-Get vaccinated!

