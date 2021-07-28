Jon Gruden: Derek Carr is a really good quarterback who’s starting to play great

Getty Images

After significant instability at offensive coordinator and play-caller through his first few seasons, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is entering his fourth season with head coach Jon Gruden running the show.

Carr’s numbers have gotten better each season since 2018, with the QB passing for a career-high 4,103 yards last season with 27 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. Carr’s passer rating was a career-high 101.4.

So even though it feels like every year there are offseason rumors that the Raiders could attempt to upgrade from Carr, Gruden told reporters at his Tuesday press conference that Carr does a good job of ignoring the noise and going to work.

“Well you just can’t worry about some of the swirling conversations,” Gruden said. “I was a part of those swirling conversations for nine years. You know, we have to earn our money. So don’t pay attention to everything that’s being written. Derek knows what he’s all about and what kind of quarterback he is. So just try not to listen to the elevator music and worry about the things you can’t control.

“He’s a heck of a guy. He’s a really mentally tough guy. And he’s a really good quarterback that is really starting to play great for us. And I think people are starting to recognize that.”

Carr has two years remaining on his current contract and said in a recent interview with TheAthletic.com that he’s not concerned about his next one. But if Carr continues to progress and Las Vegas makes the postseason for the first time since 2016, then there’s a good chance the quarterback will be putting pen to paper on an extension next year.