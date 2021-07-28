Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham Jr. is doing well

Getty Images

The Browns begin training camp with realistic high expectations — one of the few times that’s happened since the team returned to the league in 1999.

One of the reasons the team’s offense could be better than it was last year is the return of receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

By all accounts, Beckham is healthy and ready to roll entering training camp after tearing his ACL midway through last season. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team has a plan to bring Beckham along in the lead up to the season.

“With Odell, very similar to a lot of guys, they have an individual plan that’s tailored to them and where they are in their rehab,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We’ll bring him along at the discretion of our doctors, our medical team, and Odell, and see how he’s feeling. I had a good meeting with him last night. He’s doing well.”

Beckham said at a youth football camp over the weekend that “everything feels great” as it relates to his knee. But Beckham did not put a timetable on his return to being full speed.

That Beckham wasn’t placed on the physically unable to perform list is a good sign for his potential availability in Week One against the Chiefs.