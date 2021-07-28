Lamar Jackson out of Ravens practice, absence is COVID-related

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not practicing today. The reason has not been announced, but it is related to COVID-19.

Jackson’s absence was first noted by reporters on the scene, and Adam Schefter and Jamison Hensley of ESPN later reported that this is “a COVID-related case the league still is trying to process.”

It’s unclear exactly what that means, but it apparently stems from Jackson’s most recent COVID-19 test.

Jackson missed one game last season after testing positive for COVID-19. He declined to answer when asked by reporters this summer whether he is vaccinated.