Mickey Loomis: We treated Michael Thomas conservatively, wish we’d done surgery earlier

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the early part of the regular season after having ankle surgery in June to repair an issue that caused Thomas problems during the regular season.

When word of Thomas’ surgery came to light, some wondered why he waited until so late in the offseason to address the injury. On Wednesday, General Manager Mickey Loomis said that the collective decision was to treat Thomas’ injury conservatively but that it became clear in June that the approach wasn’t working.

“Obviously, in hindsight, we would’ve preferred the surgery to be earlier but it wasn’t, so it is what it is,” Loomis said, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com.

A report indicated Thomas will miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season and any absence of that length will have a big impact on an offense that’s already moving in a new direction after quarterback Drew Brees’ retirement.