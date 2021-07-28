MRI reveals muscle strain in Dak Prescott’s right shoulder

Getty Images

An MRI of Dak Prescott‘s right shoulder revealed “purely precautionary” is a muscle strain, the Cowboys announced.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports Prescott has a latissimus strain in his throwing shoulder.

The Cowboys say the quarterback will undergo treatment, with athletic trainers and doctors evaluating him on a day-by-day basis.

Thus, it is unknown when Prescott might practice again.

“I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far,” Prescott said in a statement released by the team. “Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don’t see this as any kind of serious setback. We’ll treat it on a daily basis, and I’ll be fine.”

Prescott did not participate in team drills Wednesday, leaving for the locker room before practice ended.

The Cowboys went 2-3 in Prescott’s starts last season and 4-7 with Garrett Gilbert, Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci starting games in his absence. Prescott’s season-ending right ankle injury happened in Week 5 against the Giants.

Dalton left in free agency, leaving Gilbert, Cooper Rush and DiNucci to compete for the backup job behind Prescott.