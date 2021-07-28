Myles Garrett: I’m trying to win first, competing for defensive player of the year second

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett put himself into contention for defensive player of the year in 2020 by recording 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles through the first nine games of the regular season, but a bout with COVID-19 kept him out of the lineup for two games and left him feeling less than 100 percent upon his return to action.

Sportsbooks have installed Garrett as one of the favorites again this season and Garrett said on Wednesday that he expects to be in the running for the award with other players around the league. He also said that he’s prioritizing the team’s success above any individual honors.

“Got a lot of guys who can win it, who have the ability, the talent, so I’ll be competing against them but, most of all, I’m just trying to help my team win, so whatever they ask me to do, they call for me to do, I’m going to do that and make the plays that I’m supposed to make,” Garrett said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com.

Garrett was also in the running for the award when he was suspended for the final six games of the 2019 season, which makes staying on the field a big plus on that front. It would also help the Browns’ chances of winning games, so it would be a win-win for all involved in Cleveland.