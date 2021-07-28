Packers are expected to sign Dennis Kelly

Getty Images

Green Bay is adding some depth for its five up front.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports offensive tackle Dennis Kelly is expected to sign with the Packers, according to Kelly’s agent Casey Muir.

Kelly spent the last five seasons with the Titans. He started all 16 games for the club at right tackle last year — the first time in his career that he’s been a full-time starter.

He entered the league as an Eagles fifth-round pick back in 2012. He’s appeared in 104 career games with 47 starts.

Kelly reportedly visited with the Texans earlier this week. His brother, Tim, is Houston’s offensive coordinator, but apparently the tackle and the organization could not come to a deal.