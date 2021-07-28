Packers, Texans haggle over Randall Cobb’s 2021 guaranteed salary

Getty Images

Randall Cobb isn’t a Packer yet. He won’t be until the Packers and Texans work out a trade.

Per a league source, one major term currently being discussed is the extent to which the Texans will be paying some of Cobb’s fully-guaranteed salary for 2021 of $8.25 million.

In recent years, an increasing number of trades involving players with guaranteed pay have involved the player’s prior team paying some of the money.

The deal also is expected to include a swap of late-round picks.

The Packers will pick up significant cap space when quarterback Aaron Rodgers finalizes a revised contract that converts most of his 2021 salary into a guaranteed payment. The deal also is expected to eliminate the 2023 season, making him a free agent after 2022.

A second-round pick of the Packers in 2011, Cobb spent eight years in Green Bay, one with the Cowboys, and one with the Texans. The trade is being viewed as an effort by the Packers to prove that Rodgers has Tom Brady-style influence over the players to whom he throws passes.