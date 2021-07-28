Patrick Mahomes card sells for $4.3 million

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes may break some of Tom Brady‘s career passing records some day, but he broke an off-field record of Brady’s today.

A 1-of-1 National Treasures autographed rookie card featuring Mahomes sold at auction today for $4.3 million. That makes it the most expensive football card ever sold, topping a record set by a Tom Brady autographed rookie card, which sold for $3.1 million last month.

PWCC Marketplace announced that it brokered the sale to LJ’s Card Shop.

“The 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie is truly a piece of art and we are honored to add this card to our collection,” LJ’s Card Shop said in a statement.

In the last year, the sports card market has exploded, with very, very rich people spending very, very large amounts of money for rare cards.