Howie Roseman: Eagles always ready for any position that trades become available

Getty Images

Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ presumptive starter, but the team has not named him the opening day starter. The Eagles insist they want constant competition at every position, meaning Hurts has to win the job.

The team, though, hasn’t closed any doors on its options at the position, even now as camp begins.

Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the Eagles are “monitoring the [Deshuan] Watson situation” in Houston and “have interest should a trade make sense.” The Eagles long have been considered the favorites to land Watson once the Texans trade the quarterback.

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women alleging misconduct. He has avoided paid leave for now, but the league could place him on the Commissioner Exempt List at any time.

That complicates any potential trade.

The Eagles have two first-round draft choices in 2022. They could have another if Carson Wentz stays healthy and in the starting lineup this year in Indianapolis, which would turn a conditional second-round choice into a first-rounder.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman can’t talk specifically about Watson, who is under contract to another team, but he spoke in generalities about frequently being the subject of rumors on big-name players.

“One of the things that I always found kind of funny is whenever there’s a name being dangled about, the Eagles are kind of associated with that,” Roseman said. “I understand, because we have more high draft picks going forward. That’s probably going to be continual as players become available. But we drafted these guys for a reason. We’re really excited for the development of them.”

Roseman was asked if he had done “homework” on any quarterbacks.

“Our job is to always evaluate every option at every position,” Roseman said. “We’re always constantly doing that and looking at what’s going on in the league, and we do that before the draft. Next year’s draft class at every position, trying to find out the strengths and weaknesses, so that’s what we’re doing during this time period. We’re watching tape on guys. We’re looking at guys, and we’re making sure we’re ready, one in case of injury, or, and also, for any position that trades become available.”