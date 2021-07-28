Report: Jarrett Stidham has injury to throwing shoulder, might need surgery

Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Patriots placed Jarrett Stidham on the physically unable to perform list. On Wednesday, they claimed Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Packers.

The latter was a sign that the former won’t be a short-term injury.

The backup quarterback began experiencing pain in his right shoulder and back while throwing, Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports.

Surgery is a possibility, per Howe, so it is unclear how much time Stidham might miss.

Stidham, a fourth-round pick in 2019, was Tom Brady’s backup as a rookie. The Patriots seemingly have seen enough to move on, having signed veteran Cam Newton late last summer and drafted Mac Jones in the first round this spring.

Stidham is under contract through 2022, due to make $850,000 in base salary this season.