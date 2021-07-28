Sean Payton: Michael Thomas surgery should have happened sooner

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton seems to be unhappy with how long he’s going to have to wait to get wide receiver Michael Thomas on the field this season.

Thomas had surgery last month on the ankle he injured during the 2020 season, and Payton said today that the surgery should have been done earlier in the offseason so that Thomas would have had more time to recover and get ready to start the 2021 season.

“It appears we’re going to have to spend some time without him,” Payton said, via Amie Just of NOLA.com. “We would have liked that to have happened earlier. Quite honestly, it should have.”

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis also said the team wishes Thomas’s surgery had been done earlier. But at this point, Thomas may miss the first half of the season while the Saints wait to get the 2019 NFL offensive player of the year back on the field.