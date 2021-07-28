Texans will pick up $3M of Randall Cobb’s salary, pick up sixth-round pick

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers wanted wide receiver Randall Cobb back in Green Bay and now we know what it will cost the Packers to bring the veteran back to the team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers will send a sixth-round pick to the Texans in order to make the trade happen. Draft pick compensation was not the only hurdle the two sides had to navigate to make the trade happen.

Houston will also be picking up $3 million of Cobb’s salary for the coming season. He has an $8.25 million guaranteed salary under the terms of the three-year deal he signed with the Texans in 2020. His $7.875 million salary for 2022 is not guaranteed.

Cobb caught 470 passes for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns while playing for the Packers from 2011 to 2018. He spent the 2019 season in Dallas before moving on to the Texans.