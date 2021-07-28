Trey Lance signs rookie contract with 49ers

Getty Images

San Francisco rookie quarterback Trey Lance is in the fold, just as the 49ers are preparing to get on the practice field for the first time.

Lance signed his rookie contract this morning, his agents announced.

According to the NFL’s rookie contract structure, Lance gets a four-year, $34.1 million contract with a $22.2 million signing bonus. The $34.1 million is guaranteed, and the 49ers have the option to pick up a fifth-year option after Lance’s third season.

Lance will compete with incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo to become the 49ers’ starter in Week One. Given that the 49ers traded their first-round picks in 2021, 2022 and 2023 to get the third overall pick and draft Lance, it’s safe to say they expect him to supplant Garoppolo.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the second overall pick, is now the only unsigned first-round pick in the NFL.