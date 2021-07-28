Washington signing former Bears, XFL defensive end Bunmi Rotimi

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is signing defensive end Bunmi Rotimi, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Rotimi, 26, spent time with the Chicago Bears and played in the XFL as a member of the New York Guardians of the XFL.

Rotimi played his college football at Old Dominion and went undrafted in 2017. He was named honorable mention All-Conference USA in each of his final two seasons as the school.

The Football Team also waived defensive end Jalen Jelks with an injury designation.

Rotimi had 25 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in five games played in the XFL in 2020.