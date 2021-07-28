Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie land on Colts’ COVID reserve list

Getty Images

A pair of Colts cornerbacks will have their training camp starts delayed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Colts announced that Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie have been placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad has also been placed on the list.

They’ll be ineligible to practice until they’ve cleared protocols and been removed from the list. That timing will be contingent on vaccination status and the reason for the moves.

Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Moore will head up the cornerback group while Rhodes and Carrie are out of action. Players like Andre Chachere, Anthony Chesley, Isaiah Rodgers, and Marvell Tell will also be in line for more reps.