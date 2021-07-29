Bills sign Marquel Harrell and Tyler Gauthier

Getty Images

Buffalo has added some depth to its offensive line.

The Bills announced Thursday afternoon that they’ve signed Marquel Harrell and Tyler Gauthier to one-year deals.

Harrell entered the league with the Bills last year as an undrafted free agent but did not make the team at the end of the preseason. He did not sign with another team in 2020, but did spend time with the Raiders during the 2021 offseason.

Gauthier has not appeared in a regular-season game either. He went undrafted out of Miami in 2019 and signed with the Patriots. He landed on New England’s practice squad after the preseason but was then signed to the Jaguars’ active roster later that year. When Jacksonville waived him last August, Gauthier went back to the Patriots, but again didn’t make the 53-man roster.

Gauthier spent the 2020 season on Miami’s practice squad. The Dolphins waived him earlier this month.