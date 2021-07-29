Brandon Brooks exits practice for precautionary evaluation

Getty Images

The Eagles are trying to avoid an early injury issue on the offensive line.

According to several reporters at Philadelphia’s Thursday practice, right guard Brandon Brooks exited practice early with a hamstring issue. An Eagles official said Brooks left for a precautionary evaluation.

Brooks is entering his 10th pro season and fifth year with the Eagles. He began his career with the Texans but has been a Pro Bowl selection for the last three consecutive years with Philadelphia. He hasn’t missed a start since 2016.

While the Eagles are describing Brooks’ exit from practice as precautionary for now, the situation is certainly worth monitoring as the team progresses through training camp.