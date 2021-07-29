Brian Gutekunst on Davante Adams: Different ways to determine highest-paid receiver

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t hold back when it came to discussing his contract desires on Wednesday.

Adams said that he has earned the right to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL and that he will not settle for a deal that doesn’t satisfy that goal. At a Thursday press conference, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said he agreed with Adams while adding a caveat.

Gutekunst said that there are different ways of determining the top-paid player at a position and that part of the contract conversation with Adams will be focused on that topic.

“I think there’s a little bit with that situation how you determine what the highest wide receiver is getting paid,” Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Gutekunst didn’t wade into the different ways one could determine the highest-paid wideout, but total value at signing, the new money in the contract, the average annual salary, and fully guaranteed money are some categories that could factor into discussions. Adams said on Wednesday that there has not been much progress toward a deal, so it seems there are bridges to gap in each sides’ view of the question that will determine how long Adams remains in Green Bay.