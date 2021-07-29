Buccaneers waive Calvin Ashley after he left the team

Getty Images

Tampa Bay now has an open roster spot.

The Buccaneers announced Thursday morning that they waived Calvin Ashley after the offensive lineman left the team.

Ashley signed with the club in May as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M. He also spent time in college playing for Auburn and Florida Atlantic.

Tampa Bay now has 13 offensive linemen on its roster. Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com pointed out that the team is likely to sign another lineman to replace Ashley.

The Bucs are off on Thursday after beginning training camp practices over the weekend and will resume their sessions on Friday.