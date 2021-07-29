Cardinals place six more players on COVID-19 list, giving them nine total

Getty Images

The Cardinals had only nine players on the COVID-19 reserve list during the entire 2020 season. They have nine on the list already this season.

The Cardinals added six players to the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

All six, including three offensive line starters, were deemed high-risk contacts, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

Center Rodney Hudson, right tackle Kelvin Beachum, right guard Justin Pugh and wide receivers Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney were the six players.

Cornerback Lorenzo Burns, guard Shaq Calhoun and receiver Rico Gafford previously went on the list.

The league had 24 players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, 22 for a positive test, per Balzer. That list does not include Colts offensive tackle Julién Davenport, who the team announced went on the list Thursday night.

Through Thursday, 64 players league-wide have had a stint on reserve/COVID-19, with 51 for a positive test and 13 a result of high-risk contact, according to Balzer. Five have been activated from the list.