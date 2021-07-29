Cardinals will add four more to COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cardinals continue to place players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and now will be without one of their critical offensive starters.

A day after receiver Rico Gafford and offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun went on the list, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters at his press conference that center Rodney Hudson, offensive lineman Justin Pugh, wide receiver Andy Isabella, and wide receiver KeeSean Johnson are in the COVID protocol — which means the players will have to go on the list.

Once the transactions become official, the Cardinals will have seven players on the COVID-19 list. Cornerback Lorenzo Burns went on it last week.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Cardinals have over 90 percent of its roster vaccinated, which means there’s a decent chance some — if not most — of those seven players are among that group. Vaccinated players may come back to work after two negative tests separated by 24 hours. Unvaccinated players must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days for a positive test.