Cole Beasley continues to risk Bills cutting him, NFL shunning him

July 29, 2021
Bills receiver Cole Beasley is good. But he’s not untouchable. And he’s not merely touching a third rail with his anti-vaccine messages. He’s jumping on it with both feet.

Beasley’s lengthy statement from Wednesday has one key line regarding the push to get players vaccinated — “information is being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with.” At a time when the NFL wants as many players to get vaccinated as possible, Beasley’s effort to persuade others to believe that they’re being lied to by their teams cuts directly against the league’s objectives.

Although the contexts and issues are dramatically different, Beasley’s effort to get other players to question the quality of the information the teams have provided regarding the vaccines isn’t much different from Colin Kaepernick’s effort to get other players to realize that they all have the right to protest during the national anthem. The biggest risk to ongoing employment in the NFL comes from efforts to make the robots self-aware. Beasley, like Kaepernick, is agitating. Beasley, like Kaepernick, is making players more inclined to do things the NFL doesn’t want them to do.

It’s a risk for Beasley. For his sake, here’s hoping it’s calculated and not random.

Although Beasley is entitled to his beliefs, the NFL has very different beliefs. The NFL wants players to accept its beliefs, and to ignore Beasley’s. It therefore will be interested to see whether Beasley ultimately makes the team in Buffalo and, if not, whether someone else signs him.

Regardless of whether that happens, his candor that cuts against the NFL’s agenda could make him into an anti-vaxx martyr. Which he possibly wants to be.

  1. Perhaps he just wants to live his life the way he sees for Mike. Why not just let him and move on to other things?

  3. There is absolutely no information being withheld in this day of age….google it Cole.and you will find it….what a clown

  5. I understand Beasley’s concerns regarding the virus and the vaccines. These are world class athletes and I’m sure most have diets they follow and are aware of what they put in their body.

  7. I am just glad this selfish loser is not on my team. And you just know he voted for you know who, too.

  9. Kap’s play was in decline when he made his statement, while Beasley is coming of the best statistical year of his career. There is a difference. The Bills do have Emanuel Sanders, who could take over the slot role if needed, but Cole being cut is unlikely. Teammates still love him and that is what really matters.

  10. It sure seems that Beasley is hiding behind the “I have questions” comments and his freedom comments. If he has questions, ask doctors, get 2nd opinions from other doctors. Whenever I see people make the comment “here’s my position, and I will not be talking about it anymore” it’s usually because they have made their decision and are closed minded. It doesn’t matter how much research they’ve done, there’s no listening to the other side. And what are “the questions”? If you have questions, ask them! Don’t just say I have questions.

  11. Unlike kapernick, Beasley has played well at his reciever position. Even so, he seems determined to crap in his dinner plate.

