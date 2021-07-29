Colts place Julién Davenport on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Colts have added a fourth player to their COVID-19 reserve list.

The team announced it has placed offensive tackle Julién Davenport on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes went on the list Wednesday.

Colts head coach Frank Reich has missed the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced earlier this week.

The Colts signed Davenport as an unrestricted free agent on March 29. He has played 51 career games with 28 starts with the Dolphins and Texans.