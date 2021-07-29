Colts sign Holton Hill

Getty Images

The Colts added a player to their secondary on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Holton Hill. There was space on the 90-man roster, so they did not have to drop anyone in order to make space to Hill.

Hill signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played in 28 games for the team over the last three seasons. He recorded 73 tackles, a sack, and an interception during his time in Minnesota.

The signing comes a day after the Colts placed cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie on the COVID-19 reserve list. Hill will help cover for their absences while vying for a more permanent role on the team’s defense.