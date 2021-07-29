Curtis Samuel, Matt Ioannidis land on Washington’s COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel opened camp on the team’s physically unable to perform list and the team added him to another list on Thursday.

Samuel was one of three players to land on the COVID-19 reserve list. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and cornerback Chris Miller have also landed on the list.

It’s not an ideal start to Samuel’s time in Washington. He signed with the club as a free agent this offseason in the hope that he’d add a new dimension to their passing offense this year.

Washington also announced that defensive tackle Tim Settle has been returned to the active roster. He was placed on the non-football injury list earlier this week.