Dak Prescott is expected to resume throwing in “two, three days”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Wednesday’s practice with tightness in his right shoulder, but said he was fine when he spoke to the media later in the day.

Medical tests agreed with that assessment and head coach Mike McCarthy also feels “no high concern” about Prescott’s muscle strain. He said it was smart to pull the quarterback when they did to stay in front of a potential issue and that he’ll do everything other than throw in practice for the next “two, three days.”

“Dak will still do all the drill work, he’ll be able do all the mock games,” McCarthy said at his press conference. “We’re really just going to cut out the throwing here for a few days.”

McCarthy said he saw no connection between the shoulder issue and Prescott’s return from last year’s ankle injury. McCarthy also said he still has the same plan for Prescott to play in the preseason based on the medical reports he’s received at this point.