Derrick Henry focused only on getting better, helping Titans win

Derrick Henry led the league with 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019. The Titans running back led the league with 378 carries for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020.

With the league going to a 17-game season in 2021, Henry should have Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards in sight. He also could become the first NFL player with back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons.

Henry, though, was not interested in talking about records.

“I am focusing on getting better each and every day, coming out here competing, leading,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “Just doing all the things I can do to help this team, and to get ready for the season. But it starts out here in the film room, in meetings, and it translates onto the field to get better.

“I don’t get caught up in [other stuff]. I just focus on me getting better. I want to get better every day, put in the work and compete. I am excited football is back, and I’m happy to be back with my teammates, back with my team.”

Henry, who is heading into his sixth NFL season, said his only motivation is his daughter, Valentina Allure Henry, who was born last May.

“Little Tornado” is what we call her,” Henry said. “I definitely do it for her. That is all the motivation I need, having my little one, looking at her, and coming out here. … She is everything to me.”