Dolphins placing D.J. Fluker on IR after meniscus surgery

Dolphins offensive lineman D.J. Fluker began training camp on the physically unable to perform list. On Thursday, the team moved Fluker to injured reserve.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Fluker underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on his meniscus Thursday and will miss 3-4 weeks. Fluker is expected to receive an injury settlement from the team, Pelissero adds, which will allow him to become a free agent and sign anywhere once healthy.

Fluker joined the Dolphins as a free agent in April.

He has appeared in 108 NFL games with 96 starts, with stops with the Chargers, Giants, Seahawks and Ravens.

The Dolphins signed guard Ross Reynolds to take Fluker’s roster spot.

Reynolds spent time on the practice squad of the Patriots last season and the 49ers in 2019. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco in 2019.