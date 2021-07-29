Eagles sign Obi Melifonwu

Getty Images

The Eagles have added some roster depth in the secondary.

Free agent cornerback Obi Melifonwu has reached an agreement with Philadelphia, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Originally a second-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2017, Melifonwu was limited by injuries to just five games with the Raiders before he was cut in 2018. He signed on with the Patriots and played two games in 2018, and hasn’t played in a regular-season game since.

Melifonwu may spend some time both at cornerback and at safety in Eagles camp and will also try to earn a roster spot on special teams.