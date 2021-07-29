Falcons put Dante Fowler on COVID list, three on PUP list

Getty Images

Defensive end Dante Fowler will have to wait a bit for his first work in Falcons training camp.

Fowler was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday. He’ll be unable to practice until clearing the league’s protocols and the timing of that will be dependent on his vaccination status and other factors related to his placement on the list.

Fowler had 23 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 14 games during his first season with the Falcons.

The Falcons also placed offensive lineman Matt Gono, offensive lineman Kaleb McGary, and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat on the physically unable to perform list. All three players can be activated at any time, but won’t practice until that point.