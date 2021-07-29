Getty Images

The Giants signed Devontae Booker and Corey Clement as free agents this offseason and they drafted Gary Brightwell in the sixth round, but they aren’t done adding players to the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants are expected to sign Alfred Morris as long as he is cleared to enter the team’s facility next week.

Morris ran 55 times for 238 yards and a touchdown in nine games for the Giants last season. He split time with Wayne Gallman in the backfield while Barkley was on the shelf with his torn ACL.

The Giants have not given Barkley the green light to return to action yet, which may explain the interest in adding another back to a depth chart that already has several options.