J.J. Watt placed on PUP list to open camp with Cardinals

A sore hamstring has defensive end J.J. Watt beginning training camp on the physically unable to perform list for the Arizona Cardinals.
Watt tweaked his hamstring on Tuesday during the team’s conditioning test to open cam.
Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, Watt said his hamstring had “a little soreness” and that the plan is to take it slowly so that nothing derails his availability for the start of the season.
“I understand that sometimes I needed to be taken out for one reason or another so we could get the proper looks,” Watt said. “I’ve had my qualms (with sitting) in the past. And even with this (hamstring) now, in the past I’d fight people on keeping me out.
“But I’ve learned over time, and I think that’s part of the maturity process too, understanding what is the most important thing. Early on, I didn’t understand Sept. 12 (the first regular-season game) was the most important thing.”
The Cardinals signed J.J. Watt in March after he was released by the Houston Texans in February.
Watt can come off the PUP list at any time before the start of the season once he passes a physical. Placement on the list just preserves the ability to put on the reserve/PUP list for the regular season.