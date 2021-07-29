J.J. Watt placed on PUP list to open camp with Cardinals

Getty Images

A sore hamstring has defensive end J.J. Watt beginning training camp on the physically unable to perform list for the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt tweaked his hamstring on Tuesday during the team’s conditioning test to open cam.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, Watt said his hamstring had “a little soreness” and that the plan is to take it slowly so that nothing derails his availability for the start of the season.

“I understand that sometimes I needed to be taken out for one reason or another so we could get the proper looks,” Watt said. “I’ve had my qualms (with sitting) in the past. And even with this (hamstring) now, in the past I’d fight people on keeping me out.