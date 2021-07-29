Jalen Hurts on Deshaun Watson trade chatter: “What chatter?”

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman said that they are “monitoring” the Deshaun Watson situation in Houston as the team looks to chart a path forward at quarterback after shipping Carson Wentz to Indianapolis this offseason.

Jalen Hurts will get the first chance to seize that job as the Eagles quarterback as he enters his second season with the team. After getting four starts last year, the Eagles are set to give the reins of the offense to Hurts to see if he can capitalize on the opportunity in Philadelphia.

But with Watson’s uncertain future in Houston, the lingering possibility of a different option presenting itself to the Eagles remains. However, Hurts said Wednesday that such things aren’t anything he’s focused on.

“What chatter? There’s a lot of chatter that goes on,” Hurts said, via E.J. Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m above it all. I control what I can. I’m here. That’s what I’m doing, going out there and being the quarterback for this team.”

Roseman and the Eagles want Hurts to be the guy. The most valuable asset in football is a great quarterback on a rookie contract and Hurts succeeding would be a massive boost for the team.

“He’s done everything possible off the field and during the spring practices to take the reins, and we want to see him do that,” Roseman said. “This is a big year for any player that goes from year one to year two. So we’re excited to see that, see his growth, and working with the ones.”

Even if the possibility of Watson in Philadelphia lingers, Hurts is going to try his best to show such a move isn’t necessary.