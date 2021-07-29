Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill both working to build chemistry with Alvin Kamara

Getty Images

With receiver Michael Thomas slated to be out for a significant portion of the regular season while he recovers from ankle surgery, Saints running back Alvin Kamara will be an even more critical piece to the club’s offense.

The running back led the league with 21 total touchdowns last season, recording 16 rushing and five receiving. He caught 83 passes for 756 yards and racked up 932 yards on the ground.

So it makes sense that the two contenders in the Saints’ quarterback competition are consistently in Kamara’s ear.

During his Thursday press conference, Kamara detailed how both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill have been trying to build chemistry with him.

“Me and Jameis have talked a lot,” Kamara said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “He comes to me like — he wants to now, ‘How do you see this? How do you like this?’ I’m like, ‘Jameis we’re gonna get it. It’s alright. We’ve got a long time before we’ve got to be perfect.’ He’s just eager to learn and I love that about him. He wants everything right now. But it’s a process and he understands that too. But he’s still like, ‘I understand it’s a process, but let’s go.’

“And then Taysom, we’ve had time on task with a lot of these things and he’s still the same way. he’s trying to learn the little intricacies and tricks, and just trying to be better. That’s what everybody’s doing.”

New Orleans’ quarterback competition should be one of the most intriguing storylines to follow throughout training camp. And whoever establishes the strongest chemistry with Kamara could have a leg up in winning the job.