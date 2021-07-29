JC Tretter continues to call out league over wristbands for vaccinated and unvaccinated players

Getty Images

Browns center and NFL Players Association president JC Tretter previously has written about his concerns regarding the practice of some teams to use wristbands on the practice field to distinguish vaccinated from unvaccinated players. On Thursday, Tretter spoke about it.

“It’s just kind of a nonsensical idea,” Tretter told reporters, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “They say they need a differentiator between unvaccinated and vaccinated players. We already have a differentiator. The unvaccinated players need to wear masks. No other sports leagues use any sort of scarlet marking or helmet decal or wristband because they know it’s not necessary and the teams know who’s vaccinated and not vaccinated. . . .

“So what it really comes down to is the NFL wanted to put a policy in place to try to shame unvaccinated players publicly about their status and make that known to everybody on the field, and that shouldn’t be the case because it’s unnecessary. We all know who’s vaccinated, who’s not and it doesn’t need to be a scarlet marking on peoples’ helmets or wrists.”

The Browns aren’t doing it. Coach Kevin Stefanski explained the reasoning for it on Thursday.

“It’s on our lanyards when you’re in the building,” Stefanski said, via Ulrich. “As you know, we’re not dividing the team over this issue. And I’ve been pretty clear with the team.”

“The Browns don’t need it,” Tretter added. “Again, we all know who is and who isn’t [vaccinated], so it’s not really needed. And I don’t know why some teams are doing it, and I think players should ask their teams why they’re doing it because, again, I think it’s unnecessary.”

Some teams are doing it because the NFL deferred the issue to the teams, and because some teams think that this one extra bit of distinction will persuade unvaccinated players to get vaccinated.