Jermaine Carter: Panthers have to practice against one of least-vaccinated teams in the Colts

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter is well aware that when Carolina and Indianapolis get together for a joint practice, he and his teammates are going to be exposed to one of the least-vaccinated teams in the NFL.

Carter tweeted today in response to a tweet from Panthers employee Bill Voth, who noted that Carter’s girlfriend and their newborn attended training camp today, but they had to have a fence and 20 feet between them because of COVID-19 protocols. Carter pointed out that he won’t have any such distance from unvaccinated players on the Colts.

“I can’t see my vaccinated family but I can practice against one of the least vaccinated teams. I’ll see you in a couple weeks baby girl,” Carter tweeted.

The Colts and the Washington Football Team are believed to have the two lowest vaccination rates in the NFL.