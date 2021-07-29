Josh Allen: A contract extension is “honestly the least of my worries”

Getty Images

As training camps ramp up across the league, there are three 2018 first-round quarterbacks who are in a bit of contract limbo.

Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all had their fifth-year options picked up by their respective teams this spring — lowering the urgency to get a lucrative contract extension done this year. But there are also arguments for both the team and player to want a deal completed sooner than later.

Allen addressed the media to start training camp on Wednesday and said a new contract just isn’t at the forefront of his mind.

“It’s honestly the least of my worries whether it gets done or not,” Allen said, via The Buffalo News. “We’re here to win a Super Bowl. I can’t focus on those things and feel like I can come out here and feel like I can be the best possible teammate, quarterback I can be. My focus is completely on the field.”

Reporters also asked General Manager Brandon Beane to characterize how the talks between the team and Allen have gone. Beane declined to get into specifics, but did say Allen is “in a great headspace and he’s ready to roll.”

“If something happens, that’s great,” Beane said. “If it doesn’t, we’ll focus on the season, and we’ll pick it up next year.”

Allen made a significant jump in production from his second to third year, solidifying his status as Buffalo’s franchise QB. Whether or not he has a new deal before the season, Allen’s contract extension is not a matter of if, but when.