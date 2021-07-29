Matthew Stafford loving challenge of “brand new” atmosphere

Getty Images

Carson Wentz compared the start of training camp to the first day of school and it sounds like a comparison that would resonate with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford joined Wentz in being traded to a new team this offseason and in making his first training camp appearance on Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that it “seems like he feels very comfortable,” but Stafford said that he still feels like he’s trying to find his place amid a slew of unfamiliar faces.

“It’s brand new,” Stafford said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “I’m walking around trying to learn everybody’s name and who does what and all that kind of stuff. So trying to perform at a high level in that atmosphere is a challenge but I’m loving it.”

Stafford said that the task of acclimating himself is made easier by the “great accountability, great experience” of players around him in the offense. Those things weren’t always in evidence with Stafford’s teammates in Detroit and the hope is that the change of scenery will lead to a change of fortunes come the end of the season as well.