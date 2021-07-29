Matthew Stafford loving challenge of “brand new” atmosphere

Posted by Josh Alper on July 29, 2021, 7:12 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Getty Images

Carson Wentz compared the start of training camp to the first day of school and it sounds like a comparison that would resonate with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford joined Wentz in being traded to a new team this offseason and in making his first training camp appearance on Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that it “seems like he feels very comfortable,” but Stafford said that he still feels like he’s trying to find his place amid a slew of unfamiliar faces.

“It’s brand new,” Stafford said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “I’m walking around trying to learn everybody’s name and who does what and all that kind of stuff. So trying to perform at a high level in that atmosphere is a challenge but I’m loving it.”

Stafford said that the task of acclimating himself is made easier by the “great accountability, great experience” of players around him in the offense. Those things weren’t always in evidence with Stafford’s teammates in Detroit and the hope is that the change of scenery will lead to a change of fortunes come the end of the season as well.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Matthew Stafford loving challenge of “brand new” atmosphere

  1. “I’m tryinv to learn everybody’s name and who does what and all that kinda stuff. So trying to perform at a high level in that atmosphere is challenging but I’m loviing it.”

    So, Stafford thinks walking around and learning everyone’s name is a challenging atmosphere. Well, letters and words man. They’re mean as hell. He should save some of that intellectual acuity. He could be burnt out before he throws a pass. {But Earl, the guy who makes those chicken sandwiches will be remembered. Ad THAT’S what is important.

  2. The stars never aligned here in Detroit but it wasn’t the fault of a single player or players. It was an organizational issue and hopefully we have the right people in place in the front office now where not only there is an expectation of winning, but the knowledge of how to do it.

    I wish #9 well, except for when he plays us.

  3. /quote/“I’m trying to learn everybody’s name and who does what and all that kinda stuff. So trying to perform at a high level in that atmosphere is challenging but I’m loving it.”/quote/
    So, Stafford thinks walking around and learning everyone’s name is a challenging atmosphere. When he’s getting hammered by DE’s, the fact that he’ll always remember Earl, the guy who makes those tasty chicken sandwiches, should cushion the blows.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.