Myles Jack on Trevor Lawrence: This is what a No. 1 overall pick looks like

Trevor Lawrence has his first NFL training camp practice under his belt and the quarterback has an admirer in one of his Jaguars teammates.

Linebacker Myles Jack squared off against Lawrence during Wednesday’s practice and said that he’s already seeing a lot of traits that he’s observed in more experienced professional quarterbacks.

“It was cool because you see the draft and everything and you hear the hype,” Jack said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “So, I’m getting in my stance and I’m seeing him getting underneath and when you start seeing him sling the ball man. You’re like, OK, this is what a No. 1 overall pick looks like. You know what I mean? So, in my experience I’ve played against a lot of great quarterbacks and to see a young guy come in and the touches that he puts on the ball, the passes he can make, throwing receivers open — he’s got a very good understanding. Will he make mistakes as a young guy? Of course. But I think he’ll be here for a long time and he’ll be a staple for Jacksonville.”

Gardner Minshew took the first reps at quarterback for the Jaguars on Monday, but reporters on hand for the session concurred with Jack’s assessment of the rookie and, regardless of Minshew’s bathroom plans, that should lead to a permanent change in the order sooner rather than later.