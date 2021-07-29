New lawsuit accuses Julio Jones, Roddy White of black-market cannabis sales

Posted by Mike Florio on July 29, 2021, 10:51 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Titans receiver Julio Jones and former NFL receiver Roddy White have been sued. That’s not uncommon; people get sued all the time. This specific lawsuit, however, includes some unusual allegations.

In a nutshell, a lawsuit filed by Genetixs LLC accuses Jones and White of involvement in efforts to divert cannabis products from an otherwise legal cultivation and distribution operation in order to make black-market sales. The lawsuit alleges that Jones, White, and multiple other defendants have sold since March 2021 a whopping $3 million per month of cannabis products on the black market, and that they laundered money arising from those sales.

News of the lawsuit first appeared on LarryBrownSports.com. The Tennessean has since posted the civil complaint, filed July 21 in a California court.

“The vague allegations against SLW Holdings LLC and its members Roddy White and Julio Jones are meritless,” attorney Rafe Emanuel said in a statement issued to the Tennessean. “In May, SLW obtained a temporary restraining order in a related civil case to prevent unlawful conduct involving Genetixs LLC. In reply, the defendants argued conspiracy theories that were not proven by evidence in court, nor were they substantiated before any agency.”

Meritless or not, the 26-page civil complaint looks and reads like a normal lawsuit, and normal lawsuits normally run through the normal process. That process involves, in many cases, an initial effort to get the case dismissed and then, if the case survives (most of the time it does), an effort commences to gather the evidence that proves (or disproves) the allegations. This means that, eventually, Jones and/or White likely will be placed under oath and asked a bunch of direct and aggressive questions about their knowledge and activities. Before that happens, emails and text messages and other relevant documents will be collected and reviewed.

At this point, there’s nothing about the lawsuit that screams “frivolous” or “goofy” or “conspiracy theory.” The lawsuit makes allegations, and a lawyer believes that the allegations are true or sufficiently close to true to justify attaching his name to it.

Most defendants who get sued call the claims “meritless” at this stage of the proceedings. Time will tell whether this case has any real merit. If it does, Jones could have a real problem.

And the Titans — who traded for Jones in June and who may be expected to give Jones a new contract after the 2021 season — surely will be paying attention. For now, per the Tennessean, the Titans had no comment.

24 responses to “New lawsuit accuses Julio Jones, Roddy White of black-market cannabis sales

  4. I don’t get all the highly paid athletes we’ve heard about in situations such as this one, or other recent fraud cases, etc. When you ALREADY have money, it’s easy to make more of it LEGALLY– why even have your name associated with anything that’s not on the up and up. If Jones is in fact involved with black market drug sales, he’s a real dope.

  6. Wait till the IRS investigates potential money laundering, the lawsuits will be a picnic in comparison.

  8. The Complaint has basically no allegations specific to Jones and White other than that they are owners of SLW. THAT should not be enough to get past a motion to dismiss. If their role was merely owning the company and the wrongful conduct was performed by the company and its employees, they are getting out of this pretty quickly.

    Never know what judges (particularly state court judges) will do, but this complaint seems really thin as to those two.

  9. Isn’t that called a “drug dealer”?

  10. Per month? Holy heck, that’s a lot of smoke. If true, there’s a lot of unpaid taxes there. lol …Smoke ’em, if you got ’em.

  12. If this is true, this will go from civil to criminal. But no way they could be that dumb…could they?

  14. “divert cannabis products from an otherwise legal cultivation and distribution operation in order to make black-market sales.”

    Is that a lawyers speak for you’re a thief and a drug dealer?

  15. Julio invested in a business his agent didn’t get involved in. No percentage to the agent. Now that’s using your head, Julio. A little bad press is good publicity. Your after football business has a thriving start. And as soon as pot is legal, your cognizance of the industry will be a real plus. SLW will be the GM of the pot business. Maybe you can sign up your QB as a distributor.

  17. They finally make pot legal, and then you still aren’t happy and still find a way to get in trouble for it. Human beings can never be satisfied anymore. Always more more more and never enough appreciation for what they have.

  19. Why is DEA, FBI and state attorney generals offices not yet publicly involved? And as some said, the IRS are going to have a field day on this one. And since most of this activity involves hazardous substances, the penalties alone could bankrupt the NFL, not just tweedle dee and tweedle dumb.

  20. At this point, it’s just an unproven allegation. I’ll wait to hear more about this. Julio’s name is not even mentioned in the complaint.

  24. Lol. Hope it’s not true. But if it is… Then what the He** is wrong with people like Julio?
    The millions you make in the NFL are not enough?
    Yiu have to risk it all by illegally selling weed and then committing financial fraud on top of it by money laundering?

    Again, I hope it’s untrue. But if it is true I just can’t can’t understand how some people can be so reckless with their lives and the good fortune they have had.

