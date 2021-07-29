NFL says 87.9 percent of players have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Getty Images

NFL players are doing a better job than the country as a whole of getting vaccinated.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said today that 87.9 percent of NFL players have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The United States as a whole is closer to 70 percent of adults with at least one shot.

The NFL also said that 19 clubs have more than 90 percent of players vaccinated and seven clubs have more than 95 percent of players vaccinated.

Although NFL players cannot be forced to get vaccinated, life will be considerably simpler for those who are fully vaccinated, as fully vaccinated players have less frequent COVID-19 tests and fewer restrictions on their activities in team facilities. Everyone should get the vaccine because it’s safe and effective, but the 12.1 percent of NFL players who haven’t had a shot yet should also do it to help their teams.