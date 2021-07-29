NFL says 87.9 percent of players have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 29, 2021, 12:54 PM EDT
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Administered At Colorado Fire Department
NFL players are doing a better job than the country as a whole of getting vaccinated.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said today that 87.9 percent of NFL players have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The United States as a whole is closer to 70 percent of adults with at least one shot.

The NFL also said that 19 clubs have more than 90 percent of players vaccinated and seven clubs have more than 95 percent of players vaccinated.

Although NFL players cannot be forced to get vaccinated, life will be considerably simpler for those who are fully vaccinated, as fully vaccinated players have less frequent COVID-19 tests and fewer restrictions on their activities in team facilities. Everyone should get the vaccine because it’s safe and effective, but the 12.1 percent of NFL players who haven’t had a shot yet should also do it to help their teams.

14 responses to “NFL says 87.9 percent of players have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine

  1. “Although NFL players cannot be forced to get vaccinated….” – Ryan Tannehill disagrees

  2. The NFL knows how to force the issue. The rest of the American business world needs to take note.

  4. If the antivaxers didn’t like wearing a mask or the thought of getting the vaccine, they’re really gonna hate the ventilator when delta comes for them

  5. sparty0n says:
    Ryan Tannehill took the vaccine as opposed to living with protocols he didn’t want to have to be inconvenienced with — protocols the NFL had every legal and moral right to put in place to protect its business interests.
    Neither Mr. Tannehill nor any other player has any God-given, Constitutional or other inalienable right to play in the NFL. He wanted to do so badly enough that he CHOSE to take the vaccine — just as he has to do a lot of other things he might wish he didn’t in order to play in the league. That doesn’t make him a victim, nor does it mean he was “forced” to do anything.
    Far too many people in this country still haven’t learned that freedoms most often come with consequences, that other people have rights too (including team owners and others we work with), and rarely do any of us get to have it both ways.

  6. Great job by the NFL, enough of the uneducated dictating everyday life for us all!

  7. Good job, NFL. Too bad the country as a whole will be stuck in a Groundhog Day loop with rising and falling cases, hospitalizations, deaths, shutdowns, etc. — all because a large part of society refuses to believe they are part of a society.

  9. Can anyone out there help me by telling me why ANYONE wouldn’t want to get vaccinated since it’s available? I don’t understand why someone/anyone wouldn’t want to get vaccinated?

  10. covidiots says:
    July 29, 2021 at 1:13 pm
    Yeah because in your simple world those are the only two options.

    Tell me this, how many NFL players to date, vaccinated or not, have had to be put on a ventilator due to Covid?

  11. onyzendejas says:
    July 29, 2021 at 1:23 pm
    Or we could just allow people who want it to get the vaccine and let those who don’t take their chances. And let everyone simply go about their lives.

  12. sterling7 says:
    July 29, 2021 at 1:39 pm
    People with Guillain-Barre syndrome have been advised by qualified medical professionals not to get it. People with auto-immune issues or on immumo suppressing meds do not build the anti-bodies, so there is no use to inject it into your body. Cancer patients as well. Look it up for yourself. Become informed and not just opinionated.

  13. MortimerInMiami says:
    July 29, 2021 at 1:19 pm
    whose dictating to you your life that is unvaxed? the people who r not vaxed want to be left alone, its the ppl who r supposedly protected that are insane about this stuff.

