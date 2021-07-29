Nick Bosa: Everything is trending toward playing Week 1

Getty Images

The 49ers played without defensive end Nick Bosa for almost all of the 2020 season, which was a serious blow for their defensive hopes last year.

While the timing of the injury was bad on that front, it should leave their defense in a good position to open this season. Bosa avoided the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp and said on Thursday that he’s on track to be in the lineup against the Lions in the season opener.

“I looked at the schedule but I knew when it was an early injury, I for the most part would be ready to go for Week 1 and everything now is trending toward that,” Bosa said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “I’m hoping to ramp it up toward that and give it all I’ve got Week 1.”

Bosa said the injury was “really rough” on him mentally, but that he has improved in that space as his body recovered. Assuming that process continues over the next few weeks, the 49ers should be in good shape on their defensive front come Week 1.