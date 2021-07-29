Nick Bosa: Everything is trending toward playing Week 1

Posted by Josh Alper on July 29, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 13 Cardinals at 49ers
Getty Images

The 49ers played without defensive end Nick Bosa for almost all of the 2020 season, which was a serious blow for their defensive hopes last year.

While the timing of the injury was bad on that front, it should leave their defense in a good position to open this season. Bosa avoided the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp and said on Thursday that he’s on track to be in the lineup against the Lions in the season opener.

“I looked at the schedule but I knew when it was an early injury, I for the most part would be ready to go for Week 1 and everything now is trending toward that,” Bosa said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “I’m hoping to ramp it up toward that and give it all I’ve got Week 1.”

Bosa said the injury was “really rough” on him mentally, but that he has improved in that space as his body recovered. Assuming that process continues over the next few weeks, the 49ers should be in good shape on their defensive front come Week 1.

4 responses to “Nick Bosa: Everything is trending toward playing Week 1

  1. If the Niners can stay healthy, they are in the top five in the league to go to the Super Bowl.

  2. Championship!!!!

    Just have him play in the games – practice (light walk throughs) and film study.

    Contact on Sunday’s only.

  3. radar8 says:
    July 29, 2021 at 4:41 pm
    ——————–
    Maybe top five in NFC but not NFL. Give me the following:

    Tampa Bay
    KC
    Green Bay
    Cleveland
    Baltimore
    Buffalo

    I can maybe slot SF in at #7

  4. Slot them in at #7? The 49ers were the most talented team in 2019…and they are better this year.

    The 49ers hammered the Packers twice in ’19, and one of those games was the NFCCG. The Packers are flawed. Hammered twice by the 49ers and coughed it up against the Bucs. I thought Brady was trying to lose that game on purpose.
    The Buccaneers barely beat the Packers last year, and the Packers played like absolute crap.
    Baltimore can’t win a playoff game with Lamar at QB.
    Bills and Browns are good, but there’s no reason to think they are great.

    Why, on Earth, would you have the Packers, Bills, Ravens and Browns ahead of the 49ers? If the Bucs play against the 49ers like they did against the Pack, they’re going to get annihilated. I understand KC, but that’s it.

