Players in international development program will wear their countries’ flags in the preseason

Fourteen players on training camp rosters are part of the NFL’s international development program, which aims to promote American football abroad by giving opportunities to players from overseas. This year, those players will be easy to identify during the preseason.

The NFL will have those 14 players wear helmet decals of their countries’ flags during the preseason, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 14 players are Austria’s Bernhard Seikovits on the Cardinals, the UK’s Efe Obada and Christian Wade, both on the Bills, Mexico’s Isaac Alarcon on the Cowboys, Italy’s Max Pircher on the Rams, Brazil’s Durval Queiroz Neto on the Dolphins, Germany’s Jakob Johnson on the Patriots, Austria’s Sandro Platzgummer on the Giants, Australia’s Matt Leo and Jordan Mailata, both on the Eagles, Mexico’s Alfredo Gutierrez on the 49ers, Germany’s Aaron Donkor on the Seahawks, Germany’s David Bada on Washington and Chile’s Sammis Reyes on Washington.

This year the NFC West teams have been granted the opportunity to have an extra practice squad spot for an international player, so those four teams are likely to keep an international player throughout the season, even if none make their rosters.